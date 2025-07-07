Rockets Reveal Kevin Durant's Jersey Number Decision in Fiery Video
Kevin Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets on June 22, and the team has now finally announced which number the 15-time All-Star will be wearing.
In an epic social media post, the Rockets shared that Durant will sport No. 7 while in Houston. The social team posted a video of Durant wearing his Phoenix Suns No. 35 jersey, with it then going up in flames to reveal him wearing a Rockets No. 7 jersey.
This won't be the first time Durant's worn No. 7. Even though he's best known for rocking the No. 35, he wore seven on the Brooklyn Nets from 2019 to '23, and he's worn the number during his two Olympic appearances in 2021 and '24.
It's unknown why Durant chose to transition from No. 35 to No. 7 on the Rockets as his 35 isn't retired by the organization or in use by another player on the roster. Maybe Durant just wants to mix it up with his new team.
Durant will be the 17th player in Rockets history to sport the No. 7. Other big name NBA stars who played for the Rockets later in their careers also wore the No. 7, including Jeremy Lin, Joe Johnson and Carmelo Anthony.