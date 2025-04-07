ESPN’s Tim Bontemps Offers Bold Take on Reed Sheppard’s Disappointing Rookie Year

"...if he[Reed Sheppard] for a team where he's playing 25 minutes a game, my prediction would be, he'd be running away with this award..."

- Tim Bontemps[@TimBontemps] on Rookie of the year race



🔥🔥🔥

🎯🎯🎯

Agree?#Rockets #LiftOff pic.twitter.com/DX1p26pchk