Rockets Sign Veteran Center to Extension After Breakthrough Season
Center Steven Adams's first season with the Houston Rockets was a team success—and it appears the Rockets want to see more from the veteran big man.
Adams and Houston are in agreement on a three-year contract extension worth $39 million, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Shams Charania of ESPN. Adams, 31, averaged 3.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season.
The Rockets acquired Adams from the Memphis Grizzlies in Feb. 2024, while the Rotorua, New Zealand native was nursing a PCL injury. He recovered and became a significant voice in Houston's locker room as the team achieved its highest winning percentage since 2019.
Before making his way to Texas, Adams spent seven years with the Oklahoma CIty Thunder, one with the New Orleans Pelicans, and two with the Grizzlies. His peak years came with the Thunder after forward Kevin Durant's departure; he averaged 13.9 points per game in both 2018 and '19 while playing terrific defense.
Adams was scheduled to hit free agency this summer as a two-year extension with Memphis expired. It appears that will no longer be the case, and a young Rockets squad looks poised to benefit.