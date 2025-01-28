SI

Rudy Gobert Nearly Got Hit In Head With Piece of Falling Jumbotron in Wolves vs. Hawks

That was close.

Look out below!

As the first quarter ended in Monday night's matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Atlanta Hawks in Minneapolis, center Rudy Gobert came a mere inches away from being hit in the head with a mysterious object.

Upon further review, said object looked to be some sort of horn that fell off of the Target Center's Jumbontron.

Here's a look at the video:

And here's a look at what actually fell from the ceiling:

A horn from the Target Center Jumbotron.
The Timberwolves entered Monday night with a 24-22 record and winners of their last two, while the Hawks—at 22–23—are riding a four-game losing streak and are below .500 for the first time since before Christmas.

Perhaps the Jumbotron horn was good luck for Minnesota, as they entered halftime with a 60-43 lead over Atlanta.

