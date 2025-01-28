Rudy Gobert Nearly Got Hit In Head With Piece of Falling Jumbotron in Wolves vs. Hawks
That was close.
In this story:
Look out below!
As the first quarter ended in Monday night's matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Atlanta Hawks in Minneapolis, center Rudy Gobert came a mere inches away from being hit in the head with a mysterious object.
Upon further review, said object looked to be some sort of horn that fell off of the Target Center's Jumbontron.
And here's a look at what actually fell from the ceiling:
That was close.
The Timberwolves entered Monday night with a 24-22 record and winners of their last two, while the Hawks—at 22–23—are riding a four-game losing streak and are below .500 for the first time since before Christmas.
Perhaps the Jumbotron horn was good luck for Minnesota, as they entered halftime with a 60-43 lead over Atlanta.
More of the Latest Around the NBA
Published |Modified