Rudy Gobert Claps Back At Shaq Over NBA’s Worst Player Claim
Shaquille O'Neal has never been one to mince words when talking about the NBA, and he didn't hold back when detailing who he feels the worst players currently in the league are.
During a recent appearance on Complex's GOAT Talk podcast, Shaq was asked who the worst NBA player of all-time is, and he didn't hesitate to name Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert as his choice.
After O'Neal's comment went viral on social media, Gobert took to X in order to issue a response to the Hall of Fame center, indicating Shaq only made those comments for the sake of entertainment and to remain relevant.
"It is sad to see someone that has accomplished as much as you did [Shaq] both in sport and business still be triggered by another man’s finances and accomplishments. I get the entertainment part but unlike other folks, you don’t need that stuff to stay relevant," wrote Gobert.
In his initial comments, Shaq explained his reasoning for his distaste of Gobert.
"No, because you know why? If you sign a contract for $250 (million), show me $250 (million). There's a reason why I walk funny, why I can't turn my neck. Because I played for my $120 (million). You got guys like him that f–– the system over there making all this money and they can't f––ing play. I don't respect guys like that," said O'Neal.
"Every time I make these comments, people think I'm hating, but these are facts," Shaq said. "You got teachers, you got firemen, you got doctors who have real jobs and don’t get paid s––."
Gobert is signed to a five-year, $205 million deal in Minnesota that's not due to expire until after the 2025-26 season. Last year, he averaged 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while winning his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award. Despite his defensive prowess, he's not been able to escape criticism from O'Neal, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest centers of all time.