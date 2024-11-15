Rui Hachimura Doesn't Shy Away From Lakers' NBA Cup Motivation: 'We Just Want the Money'
The Los Angeles Lakers aren't being too shy about the motivation behind their mission to defend the franchise's 2023–24 In-Season Tournament championship.
Sure, the Lakers would like to add 2024–25 to their NBA Cup banner that's already hanging at Crypto.com Arena. But Lakers forward Rui Hachimura has other things on his mind.
“We just want the money," Hachimura said Wednesday [via Los Angeles Times]. "I think that’s the one thing ... last year, we were very motivated. We have the big prize.”
The Lakers won the NBA Cup, then named the In-Season Tournament, last season by defeating the Indiana Pacers 123–109 in Las Vegas. Players on the winning team—everyone from LeBron James to the last guy on the bench—received $500,000 in extra pay. And in 2024–25, that cash prize was increased to $514,970 for each player.
Seven of the Lakers' 15 active players are making less than $4 million this season. That list includes first-round pick Dalton Knecht and second-round pick Bronny James.
"I mean, $500,000 is $500,000," Lakers guard Austin Reaves said.
The Lakers will officially begin their NBA Cup schedule with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.