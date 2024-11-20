Russell Westbrook Sets Impressive NBA History With 200th Triple-Double
Russell Westbrook made NBA history Tuesday night as the first player ever to record 200 triple-doubles.
The Nuggets point guard was already the league's all-time leader in triple-doubles and he reached another benchmark when he scored 12 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 14 assists off the bench in Denver's 122–110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. It was Westbrook's first triple-double of the season and first as a Denver Nugget.
He broke Oscar Robertson's triple-doubles record of 181 in 2021 as a member of the Washington Wizards.
Now sitting alone in the record books with 200 triple-doubles, the next closest active player to Westbrook is his teammate, Nikola Jokić, with 136. LeBron James is the only other active player with more than 100 triple-doubles, reaching the single-game feat 117 times throughout his career.
Westbrook signed a two-year, $6.8 million deal to join the Nuggets in the offseason. Through 12 games, he's averaging 10.7 points, 5.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game, mostly as a reserve for the Jokić-led squad.
Westbrook helped lead the Nuggets (8–5) to a win in NBA Cup play over the Grizzlies without Jokić, who missed the game due to personal reasons. Denver is now 1–1 in West: Group C of the NBA Cup. They have an opportunity to advance to 2–1 in group play Friday against the Dallas Mavericks. We'll see if Westbrook can add another triple-double to his historic total.