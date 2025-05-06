Russell Westbrook Had Awkward Response to Question About LeBron James
It doesn't appear like LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have kept in close contact since Westbrook departed the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023.
On Monday, Westbrook was asked if he gave James any tips of ideas of what to wear for the Met Gala. Westbrook did not, and indicated that he has not talked to James in quite a while. "I haven’t talked to Bron in—I don’t know how long," Westbrook replied.
James was originally slated to serve as the honorary chair and attend his first Met Gala this year, but did not go because of a knee injury. Westbrook has previously gone to the Met Gala, but did not this year as he is taking part in the Denver Nuggets' playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Westbrook and James previously spent a season and a half together on the Lakers from 2021-23. Westbrook was traded to the Lakers before the 2021-22 season, but did not prove to be a successful fit for the team. That season, the Lakers went 33-49 and missed out on the NBA play-in tournament, the worst record and result of James's tenure with the Lakers. Westbrook remained on the Lakers for the next season, but transitioned to a role off the bench. He was traded from the Lakers in February of 2023.
James did notably stick up for Westbrook last fall. After Westbrook was referred to as the "Lakers' scapegoat," James tweeted and called Westbrook "a legend." Even so, Westbrook and James do not seem to be close.