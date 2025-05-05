LeBron James Will Miss 2025 Met Gala As Honorary Chair Due to Knee Injury
Despite being named the honorary chair for the 2025 Met Gala on Monday night, LeBron James will not be in attendance as he recovers from a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee that he suffered during the Los Angeles Lakers' Game 5 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves last week.
James announced the unfortunate news on Monday afternoon on X, formerly known as Twitter. It sounds like his wife Savannah will still be in attendance, though.
"Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won't be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done!"
James was named the honorary chair behind co-chairs Vogue editor Anna Wintour, actor Colman Domingo, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky and singer Pharrell Williams. Other sports stars including WNBA superstar Angel Reese, Olympian Simone Biles and her husband NFL star Jonathan Owens and Olympian Sha'Carri Richardson were all named to the Met Gala committee.
The theme for this year's major fashion event is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."