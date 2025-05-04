Russell Westbrook Claps Back at Clippers' Unsuccessful Strategy to Guard Him
Throughout the Denver Nuggets' tightly contested seven-game series against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Clippers challenged Russell Westbrook to score from three-point range. The Clippers often chose not to closely guard Westbrook when he was shooting from deep, providing him separation to attempt shots. After all, Westbrook has only shot 30.5% from the three-point range over his career.
Westbrook responded this time by hitting 42% of his three-point attempts during the series, his best rate in any series of his career. He additionally made above 50% of his shots from the field over the final three games of the series, another improvement over his usual percentage.
"I think they believed that that was their best bet of stopping me or taking me out of this series," Westbrook said, via ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "But one thing that nobody knows is that I work my a-- off. So regardless of what anybody does, I'm always prepared and I'll be prepared for anything because I prepare myself for everything. ... And like I said, after Game 1, if they continue doing it, I'm going to make 'em pay."
Westbrook did not know what he had shot during the series until a reporter told him he made 42% from beyond the arc. He responded: "Damn, that's solid. I guess it didn't work out so well for them."
Westbrook proved his former team wrong, and in the process helped the Nuggets defeat the Clippers in the seven game series. If Westbrook can continue shooting this accurately, it will go a long way for the Nuggets as they take on the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals.