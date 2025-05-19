Russell Westbrook Uses Clever Verbal Trap to Avoid Answering Free Agency Question
Russell Westbrook has a player option that gives him the ability to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Denver Nuggets this summer. Beat writer Vinny Benedetto of the The Denver Gazette asked Westbrook if he had a made a decision about his player option right after the team was eliminated in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday. Westbrook responded by asking Benedetto if he knew what he was wearing tomorrow.
When the reporter said that he didn't know, Westbrook said "exactly" and left.
It was a perfectly laid verbal trap by Westbrook. Deciding whether or not he'll return to Denver next season or test free agency as he approaches his 37th birthday is certainly a decision that will require more thought than what someone is going to wear tomorrow.
Westbrook averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds a game in 27 minutes in his first season with the Nuggets. He came off the bench in 39 of the 75 games he played for Denver this season. Only Christian Braun and Michael Porter Jr. appeared in more games for Denver this season.