Russell Westbrook Had Funniest Reaction to Victor Wembanyama's Trash Talk
Victor Wembanyama was fouled by Russell Westbrook during a fast-break layup attempt against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. The San Antonio Spurs center made the shot—and then proceeded to talk smack to the long-time All-NBA guard.
Russ wasn't having it.
With Wemby in his grill, Westbrook gazed back at him with an almost disgusted look on his face. Check out the priceless reaction, captured by Bleacher Report, here:
Wembanyama not only made the ensuing free throw, but ultimately got the last laugh in the Spurs' 113-110 victory. He tallied 35 points on 14-of-22 shooting on the night while also corralling 18 rebounds. Westbrook scored just nine points for the Nuggets in 31 minutes.
The two sides are back at it again on Saturday—this time from San Antonio—for an 8 p.m. ET tip-off from the Frost Bank Center.