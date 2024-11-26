SI

Russell Westbrook Invests to Help Construct Soccer Stadium in Oklahoma City

Even though he stopped playing for the Thunder in 2019, he continues to contribute to the community.

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook looks to make a pass. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook is giving back to the community where his NBA career started in Oklahoma City.

Westbrook's 11-year career with the Oklahoma City Thunder came to an end after the 2018–19 season, but the NBA star still holds the area near to his heart—and that is evident with a recent investment he is making in the community.

Westbrook is investing $10 million with his company Russell Westbrook Enterprises to help fund a new stadium and entertainment district for the OKC for Soccer group. The plan is to help build up the OKC Energy FC and Oklahoma City FC teams through these developments.

"My time with the OKC Thunder shaped so much of who I am, so becoming Christian’s (Kanady, Founding Partner of Echo) partner and investing in the city’s continued growth is not only exciting personally, but Echo’s Sports and Entertainment vertical is unlike anything else I’ve seen in the space," Westbrook said in a statement.

Westbrook is currently playing for the Nuggets, but it's highly expected that once he retires, a statue will be build in Oklahoma City for him thanks to his success with the Thunder. His contributions continue to help the Oklahoma City community.

