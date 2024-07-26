Russell Westbrook Lands With Nuggets on Two-Year Contract, per Report
Russell Westbrook has a new home in the NBA.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday that Westbrook agreed to a two-year deal worth $6.8 million with the Denver Nuggets. The contract includes a player option for the 2025-26 campaign.
It was the expectation all offseason long that the 35-year-old Westbrook would end up in Denver. The move became possible once the Los Angeles Clippers traded him to the Utah Jazz, who agreed to a contract buyout so Westbrook could pass through waivers.
In 68 games last year for the Clippers, Westbrook averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He was the starting point guard in Los Angeles before the team traded for James Harden, which pushed Westbrook to a bench role.
Westbrook will provide the Nuggets with backcourt depth alongside Jamal Murray and Christian Braun, as starting shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and backup Reggie Jackson departed in free agency this summer.