Russell Westbrook One Step Closer to Nuggets After Clippers-Jazz Trade, per Report
The expectation surrounding Russell Westbrook all offseason is that he will end up playing for the Denver Nuggets in the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.
The Los Angeles Clippers made a move Thursday to make that union a bit closer to reality.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that the Clippers traded Westbrook, a second-round pick swap and cash to the Utah Jazz in exchange for 30-year-old guard Kris Dunn. Per Wojnarowski, the Jazz plan to buy out Westbrook's contract, and he's expected to sign with Denver after clearing waivers.
"I think we need some help in the backcourt," Denver general manager Calvin Booth told Altitude TV on Tuesday. "We are going to try to continue to identify that and survey the market. We have a roster spot left and I think if we can add a high-level guard, we will be happy with that."
Westbrook spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the Clippers, logging 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 22.5 minutes across 68 games (11 starts). He entered the year as the starting point guard but was demoted to a bench role after Los Angeles traded for James Harden in October.
Westbrook received two third-place votes for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award last season, finishing in seventh place. He appeared in all six of the Clippers' playoff games against the Dallas Mavericks before they were bounced in the first round.
If he officially signs with the Nuggets, Westbrook will provide Denver with backcourt depth alongside Jamal Murray and Christian Braun. Denver lost starting shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and backup Reggie Jackson to free agency this summer.