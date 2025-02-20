Russell Westbrook Leads Nuggets in Wholesome 'Happy Birthday' Rendition for Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic turned 30 years old on Wednesday, and his Denver Nuggets teammates showed him plenty of love during practice.
Russell Westbrook led the charge, gathering players and coaches together to sing "Happy Birthday" to Jokic during Wednesday's practice session. Westbrook and DeAndre Jordan could be seen waving their arms like musical maestros as they conducted the group's rendition of the song.
Westbrook made sure everyone was participating, instructing the chorus to get louder when he felt the volume was lacking.
Jokic wore a big smile as his teammates celebrated his 30th birthday. As the song ended, various team members patted him on the head.
Jokic has been named NBA MVP in three of the last four years, and could once again win the award in 2024-25. He's enjoyed yet another prolific first half of the season, averaging a career-high 29.8 points to go with 12.6 rebounds and 10.2 assists.