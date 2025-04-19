SI

Russell Westbrook Gave NSFW Quote About His Wild Performance in Game 1 Win

The Nuggets star didn't hold back when describing his performance.

Madison Williams

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook dunks the ball.
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook dunks the ball. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Russell Westbrook had quite the up-and-down performance during the Denver Nuggets' Game 1 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

He essentially helped the Nuggets win the game 112-110 in overtime when he guarded James Harden while the Clippers were attempting to inbound the ball with 10 seconds left. His defense caused a turnover and eventually sealed the Nuggets' win.

After the game, Westbrook gave the perfect, but not-safe-for-work, quote about his performance on Saturday, especially in response to the end of the game.

"My job is to be the low man and find ways to, excuse my language, f--- s--- up," Westbrook said.

That's exactly what Westbrook did during the game, too. Some of his plays were game-defining, like the defensive play mentioned above. At the end of the fourth quarter, too, Westbrook drained a three-pointer to give the Nuggets a two-point lead. The Clippers tied it up right after, though. Westbrook did fail to hit a game-winning shot at the end of regulation, which frustrated some fans. It's a rollercoaster ride watching him play, that's for sure.

Westbrook finished Game 1 with 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes played.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA