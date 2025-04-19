Russell Westbrook Gave NSFW Quote About His Wild Performance in Game 1 Win
Russell Westbrook had quite the up-and-down performance during the Denver Nuggets' Game 1 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.
He essentially helped the Nuggets win the game 112-110 in overtime when he guarded James Harden while the Clippers were attempting to inbound the ball with 10 seconds left. His defense caused a turnover and eventually sealed the Nuggets' win.
After the game, Westbrook gave the perfect, but not-safe-for-work, quote about his performance on Saturday, especially in response to the end of the game.
"My job is to be the low man and find ways to, excuse my language, f--- s--- up," Westbrook said.
That's exactly what Westbrook did during the game, too. Some of his plays were game-defining, like the defensive play mentioned above. At the end of the fourth quarter, too, Westbrook drained a three-pointer to give the Nuggets a two-point lead. The Clippers tied it up right after, though. Westbrook did fail to hit a game-winning shot at the end of regulation, which frustrated some fans. It's a rollercoaster ride watching him play, that's for sure.
Westbrook finished Game 1 with 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes played.