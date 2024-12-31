SI

Russell Westbrook Joins Elite Company in NBA History With Perfect Triple-Double

Westbrook's 200th career triple-double was different than all the others.

Liam McKeone

Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Russell Westbrook's name litters the NBA record book, and on Monday night he cemented his place in history yet again by accomplishing something only two other players in history have: a perfect triple-double.

"Perfect" is not an opinion in this instance. It is, by definition, correct. Westbrook scored 16 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 10 assists with zero turnovers in the Denver Nuggets' win over the Utah Jazz. He did not miss a single shot from the field, going a flawless 7-of-7, and didn't miss a free throw either, going 2-of-2 from the charity stripe.

It is only the third time in NBA history a player has hit the triple-double mark without missing a shot from the floor or the line. Westbrook's superstar Nuggets teammate, Nikola Jokic, was the first to achieve the feat back in 2018; Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis joined him on November 6 earlier this year.

It's pretty remarkable that Westbrook only just now pulled this off considering he is the league's most prolific triple-double artists in the history of the game. The former MVP boasts 200 triple-double performances, 19 more than second-place Oscar Robertson and 61 more than Jokic, an incredibly prolific statistical player in his own right.

Another feather in Westbrook's cap when it's time to induct him into the NBA Hall of Fame.

Published |Modified
