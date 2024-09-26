Russell Westbrook Plans to Copy Kobe Bryant's Mindset When Dealing With Fans Booing
Russell Westbrook joined his sixth NBA team in the 17th year of his career this season when he signed a two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets this offseason.
Because the nine-time All-Star has played on quite a few teams, he's used to dealing with haters from fandoms of previous teams he's played for. For instance, when he steps on the court as a Nugget for the first time this upcoming season, he's expecting to hear boos from the crowd, especially from the opposing team's fans. If there wasn't, he'd be worried—this is a philosophy he learned from the late Kobe Bryant.
"Just like the late Kobe Bryant, when people boo you, they understand there's a level of respect. If people don't say anything, you should be worried," Westbrook told media on Thursday.
The Nuggets are opening the 2024–25 season against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the franchise Westbrook played for the longest in his 16-year career. He was drafted fourth overall by the Thunder in 2008 and remained there until the end of the 2018–19 season. Luckily for Westbrook, the game will be at home for the Nuggets at Ball Arena, but he will surely hear some loud boos from any visiting Thunder fans at the game.