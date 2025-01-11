Russell Westbrook Had Priceless Reaction to Incredible Stat About Him, Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokić both notched triple-doubles in the Denver Nuggets' 124–105 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, bringing the team to 22–15 on the season.
The two are known for their incredible stat lines, with each of them ranking among the top three in career triple-doubles. Following Friday's contest, Westbrook was informed that his teams have a 74% win percentage when he records a triple-double—while Jokić's is 79%.
The stat elicited a priceless reaction:
Westbrook has the most triple-doubles in NBA history with 202, while Jokić ranks third with 145. Between them is former NBA legend Oscar Robertson—who finished his career with 181.
Jokić is just shy of averaging a triple-double this season, tallying 31.6 PPG, 13 RPG, and 9.9 APG through 37 games.
At 22–15, the Nuggets rank second in the NBA's Northwest division behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder and currently hold the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Riding a two-game win streak, they'll head to Dallas on Sunday to take on the Mavericks for a 3:00 p.m. ET tip-off.