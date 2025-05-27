Nuggets’ Russell Westbrook to Undergo Surgery on Broken Hand
Westbrook has a $3.4 million player option for next season.
In this story:
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook announced that he will undergo surgery to address a broken right hand this offseason.
"This morning, I am undergoing surgery on my right hand to fix two breaks that happened during the season," Westbrook wrote, per Law Murray of The Athletic. "I'm grateful for everyone's support all year and I can't wait to be back out there at 100% soon. The comeback is already in motion. #WhyNot"
Westbrook has a $3.4 million player option for next season that he is likely to exercise, and all indications are that he will be back in Denver for a second year with the franchise.
The nine-time All-Star and former league MVP averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds on 44.9% shooting for the Nuggets this season.
More NBA on Sports Illustrated
Published |Modified