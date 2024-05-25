Sacramento Kings, Mike Brown Table Contract Extension Talks, per Report
Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown has one year remaining on his contract, and despite a successful two-year start to his tenure, Brown and the franchise have tabled extension talks, according to a report Friday from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
There "remains a gulf" between Brown and the organization on a potential extension after the Kings concluded Brown's second season at the helm with a 105–98 play-in tournament loss for the No. 8 seed in the West.
Despite a sour end to the season, Brown is 94–70 in his two seasons at the helm, with a playoff appearance to his name in the 2022-23 season. The 54-year-old Brown took over the head chair for the Kings after six seasons on Steve Kerr's bench as an assistant for the Golden State Warriors.
In his first year in Sacramento, Brown helped the Kings snap a 17-year playoff drought by finishing 48–34 and grabbing the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.
Unless something drastic changes, Brown will be entering the final guaranteed season of his contract next fall as a potential lame duck coach in a crowded and competitive Western Conference.