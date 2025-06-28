Sam Merrill, Cavaliers Agree to Four-Year Contract
Sam Merrill is staying in Cleveland.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported Saturday, citing sources, that Merrill intends to sign a four-year contract worth $38 million to stay with Cleveland.
Merrill was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
Merrill, the No. 60 pick in the 2020 draft, made his NBA debut with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020. He appeared in six games for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2021-22 campaign before finding a home with the Cavaliers the following season.
The 29-year-old carved out a reserve role in Cleveland in 2023-24, and that only grew last season when Merrill averaged 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in a career-high 71 games. Merrill was a key contributor off the bench for a Cavs team that went 64-18 last year and earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Cavs made a significant addition to their backcourt Saturday by trading for Lonzo Ball. And now, they secure a bit more depth at guard by locking down Merrill for the long term.