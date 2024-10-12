SI

NBA TV's Sam Mitchell Had Meltdown After Co-Host's Salary Joke in Awkward Segment

The ex-Raptors coach produced one of the craziest sports television moments you'll ever see.

Patrick Andres

Sam Mitchell as the Timberwolves' interim coach in 2015.
Sam Mitchell as the Timberwolves' interim coach in 2015. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Inasmuch as a sports television network can be a low-stakes environment, NBA TV is supposed to be a low-stakes environment.

The network is buried deep in most people's cable and streaming packages, geared toward hardcore hoopheads—the kind of people willing to take in a preseason game between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

Those who did Friday night were treated to an off-the-wall exchange between anchor Chris Miles and ex-Toronto Raptors coach Sam Mitchell. It started when Miles appeared to take (on the surface) an anodyne dig at Mitchell's salary.

"I'm surprised coaches get a paycheck for this show," Miles said. "I think, like, maybe you should do this pro bono."

"Last time I looked at my check, it's pretty close," Mitchell replied. "I'm taking donations. Won't you come up on some of that money you got since you over there bragging about it?"

Miles attempted to laugh off the affair and deescalate, but Mitchell refused.

"Do I need to go on and on about your town house over at Buckhead (in Atlanta)?" Mitchell asked. "You wanna call me out? I mean, come on... I know where you live, young fellow."

Wildly, Mitchell went on to give out an address on air that he insinuated to be Miles's, which will not appear here for obvious reasons.

A message to anchors on MLB, NFL and NHL Networks—be careful.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA