NBA TV's Sam Mitchell Had Meltdown After Co-Host's Salary Joke in Awkward Segment
Inasmuch as a sports television network can be a low-stakes environment, NBA TV is supposed to be a low-stakes environment.
The network is buried deep in most people's cable and streaming packages, geared toward hardcore hoopheads—the kind of people willing to take in a preseason game between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.
Those who did Friday night were treated to an off-the-wall exchange between anchor Chris Miles and ex-Toronto Raptors coach Sam Mitchell. It started when Miles appeared to take (on the surface) an anodyne dig at Mitchell's salary.
"I'm surprised coaches get a paycheck for this show," Miles said. "I think, like, maybe you should do this pro bono."
"Last time I looked at my check, it's pretty close," Mitchell replied. "I'm taking donations. Won't you come up on some of that money you got since you over there bragging about it?"
Miles attempted to laugh off the affair and deescalate, but Mitchell refused.
"Do I need to go on and on about your town house over at Buckhead (in Atlanta)?" Mitchell asked. "You wanna call me out? I mean, come on... I know where you live, young fellow."
Wildly, Mitchell went on to give out an address on air that he insinuated to be Miles's, which will not appear here for obvious reasons.
A message to anchors on MLB, NFL and NHL Networks—be careful.