Scotty Pippen Jr. Notches Triple-Double to Lead Grizzlies to Summer League Final
The Memphis Grizzlies are headed to the Summer League final after a 99–98 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. A lot of the credit should go to Scotty Pippen Jr., who registered only the sixth triple-double in Summer League history.
Pippen finished the semifinal matchup with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He was 5-of-15 from the field but hit 3-of-5 from three-point range. The 23-year-old was in command of the game as Memphis held off the Clippers late. Jaylen Wells led Memphis with 28 points, including six three-pointers, while G.G. Jackson chipped in with 20. Grizzlies rookies Zach Edey and Cam Spencer did not dress for the game.
The 23-year-old is the son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen and has been in the NBA since going undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2022. He spent most of the 2022-23 season and part of the 2023-24 season with the Los Angeles Lakers G-League team, the South Bay Lakers. The Grizzlies signed him to a two-way contract in January 2024.
During the NBA 2023-24 season, Pippen played in 21 games and made 16 starts for the Grizzlies. He averaged 12.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.7 steals in 25.1 minutes per game, and shot 41.7% from three-point range.
Pippen has been excellent in Summer League and finished the season strong for the Grizzlies. It's safe to assume he's part of their future plans.