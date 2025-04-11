Self-Praising Anthony Edwards Hilariously Disrupts Julius Randle Media Availability
Anthony Edwards had himself a game on Thursday night, scoring 44 points in a crucial Timberwolves win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Edwards shot 13-of-19 from the field, made 7-of-11 three-pointers and looked like one of the best players in the league.
After the game, he revealed he had been watching Michael Jordan videos to inspire himself to black out. And he continued to feel himself in the locker room after the game.
While the media was gathered at Julius Randle's locker Edwards could be heard acrosst he locker room talking about how good he was. Randle and the assembled media couldn't help but crack up.
"Yeah! I'm the best in the world," Edwards announced to no one in particular. "Go tell all the girls! Ha ha! Yeah! Ha ha ha! Yeah boy!"
That's the personality that has Edwards in the running for the next face of the NBA. And if he can't be that, he could always be the next voice of the league.