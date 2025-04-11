Anthony Edwards Watched Michael Jordan Videos Before 44 Point-Outburst vs. Grizzlies
In a game critical to the Western Conference playoff picture, the Minnesota Timberwolves, behind 44 points from All-Star guard Anthony Edwards, defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 141-125 on Thursday night at the FedExForum.
In a scoring barrage that included seven made three-pointers and 11 makes from the free throw line, Edwards was at his best in a contest in which the Timberwolves, jockeying for position with the likes of the Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors, needed such an effort from their franchise star.
So, what sparked such an effort? Well, indirectly, six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan.
"C Hines, my trainer told me to blackout tonight," Edwards said in an on-court interview after the game. "So I tried to do that. We [were] watching—I know people [are] gonna love this but he sent me MJ videos every day about blacking out."
"And I think MJ said something like, 'Why would I worry about a miss if I haven't took the shot yet?' So he be sending me stuff like that. I appreciate him."
The motivational tactic behind the videos clearly worked, as Edwards was in attack mode from the opening quarter, which saw him drop 13 points, including a layup at the buzzer.
And Edwards said he knew early on that the Grizzlies were in trouble.
"Yeah," Edwards said to a group of reporters when asked if he felt the ramifications of Thursday's game. "Mike [Conley] knew what was up. Ask Mike. He knew. I told Mike I was on they a-- tonight. Like Finchy [Timberwolves coach Chris Finch] says, I just got a sense—I mean every game that we play—82 games—is a big game. But tonight was like a must win."
"So I just had that sense. And when I get that sense, it's ugly for anybody."
Following Thursday's win, Edwards and the Timberwolves (47-33) sit in a three-way tie for the sixth seed in the Western Conference, the final guaranteed playoff spot. For the best chance of avoiding the Play-In Tournament, the Timberwolves will need to win both of its final remaining games against the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz, and then will need some help from the Grizzlies and Warriors.