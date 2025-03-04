NBA World Crowns Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP After Fourth 50-Point Game This Season
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his incredible season Monday when he scored 51 points on the Houston Rockets to help his Oklahoma City Thunder grab their 50th win of the season. It was his fourth 50-point game this season, the most across the NBA. In fact, no other player has more than one 50-ball this year.
All of Gilgeous-Alexander's 50-point games have come this calendar year, too. He dropped 50 points in a game for the first time this season Jan. 22, when he scored 54 on the Utah Jazz.
He leads the league in points per game (32.6) and total points scored (1,957). He has over 300 more points than Anthony Edwards, who has the second most total points with 1,628.
In the midst of a remarkable season leading the Western Conference's best team, Gilgeous-Alexander is running away with the NBA's Most Valuable Player award.
After the 51-point showing Monday, the NBA world was ready to crown him MVP immediately:
In addition to the 51 points, Gilgeous-Alexander had seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in Oklahoma City's 137–128 win over Houston. He was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line on the night.
The Thunder advanced to 50–11 on the season, with an 11-game cushion on both the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.