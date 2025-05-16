Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Foul Trouble Has Thunder in Bind As They Try to Close Out Nuggets
The Oklahoma City Thunder entered halftime with a narrow 61–58 lead over the Denver Nuggets in a potential series-clinching Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup. The series pits the NBA's two leading MVP candidates in a head-to-head showdown, but the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will have to navigate some serious foul trouble as he seeks to close out Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.
Gilgeous-Alexander attempted to drive into the paint with 1:29 left in the first half, but fumbled the ball to Jokic and was called for a foul after trying to knock the ball away from the Denver center. That foul was his fourth in just the first half, adding to some real trouble for OKC.
At the half, Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein and forward Jaylin Williams have three fouls a piece. Jamal Murray and Christian Braun lead the Nuggets with three fouls each.
SGA began the third quarter on the court, but came out for Aaron Wiggins about midway through the frame. Denver has outscored OKC 41–24 since the fourth foul on Gilgeous-Alexander, and has an 90–82 lead late in the third.
Gilgeous-Alexander has done well to avoid a fifth foul, but he'll need to balance that caution with his normal fearlessness in attacking opposing defenses if the Thunder want to close out the series and punch their ticket to the Western Conference finals on Thursday night.