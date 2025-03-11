Nikola Jokic Weighs in on NBA MVP Battle With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The NBA's top-two MVP candidates—Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander—faced off in back-to-back games between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday and Monday. Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander got to directly go up against each other, and each prove their merits for the award.
In Sunday's game, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder came out on top, defeating the Nuggets 127–103 as Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 40 points, eight rebounds and five assists compared to Jokic's 24 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.
On Monday, Jokic made his case drumming up 35 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists to top Gilgeous-Alexander's 25 points, three rebounds and seven assists in the Nuggets' 140–127 victory. After Jokic gained more momentum from Monday's performance, he shared his thoughts on the MVP race.
“This is my third or fourth year in a row so ... I can’t control it," Jokic told the media. "I will say I think I’m playing the best basketball of my life so if that’s enough it’s enough. If not, the guy deserves it. He’s really amazing.”
Jokic's coach, Michael Malone, offered a more blunt take on why Jokic should not only win MVP, but is the clear frontrunner for the award.
"If you didn't know that Nikola won three MVPs and I put Player A and Player B on paper, and you had no idea that the guy that's averaging a triple-double, the guy who's top-three in the three major statistical categories. Things that no one's ever done, he wins the MVP 10 times out of 10," Malone said.
"And if you don't think so then I think so, I think you guys are all full of s---," he added.
Ultimately, both players are having tremendous seasons and would be deserving of winning the award. Jokic is averaging a triple-double this season, and Gilgeous-Alexander is the NBA's scoring leader.
If Jokic does win, it would be his fourth MVP award and make him one of only six players in NBA history will four or more MVPs. He would join a storied group that includes Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and future Hall of Famer LeBron James.