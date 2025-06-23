SI

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gave Jalen Williams the Ultimate Praise After NBA Finals Win

SGA tipped his cap to JDub on the podium.

Blake Silverman

Thunder stars Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams celebrate the NBA title
Thunder stars Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams celebrate the NBA title / Screengrab via ESPN/ABC
In this story:

The Oklahoma City Thunder certainly couldn't have won the NBA title without NBA MVP and new NBA Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They couldn't have won it without All-Star wing Jalen Williams either, though.

As the Thunder celebrated the franchise's first championship since they moved to Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander gave his co-star some flowers while he was on the podium to collect his shiny new hardware.

"Jalen Williams is a once in a lifetime player," Gilgeous-Alexander said after he was named NBA Finals MVP on the ABC and ESPN broadcast. "Without him, without his performances, without his big-time moments, with all his big-time shotmaking and defending, everything he brings to this team—we don't win this championship.

"This is just as much my MVP as it is his. We'll share this one for a very long time."

Williams scored 20 points in Sunday's championship-deciding Game 7 and averaged 23.6 points per game in the series. He blew up for 40 points in Game 5, which helped power the Thunder to a 3–2 series lead. He added five rebounds and 3.7 assists per game over the Finals, too, plus two steals in Game 7 as the Thunder forced a whopping 23 turnovers as a unit.

The third-year wing earned his first All-Star appearance this year and averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game over the regular season while connecting on 36.5% of his three-point attempts. Now, the 24-year-old Williams can add NBA champion to his growing résumé.

More NBA Finals on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA