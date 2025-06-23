Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gave Jalen Williams the Ultimate Praise After NBA Finals Win
The Oklahoma City Thunder certainly couldn't have won the NBA title without NBA MVP and new NBA Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They couldn't have won it without All-Star wing Jalen Williams either, though.
As the Thunder celebrated the franchise's first championship since they moved to Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander gave his co-star some flowers while he was on the podium to collect his shiny new hardware.
"Jalen Williams is a once in a lifetime player," Gilgeous-Alexander said after he was named NBA Finals MVP on the ABC and ESPN broadcast. "Without him, without his performances, without his big-time moments, with all his big-time shotmaking and defending, everything he brings to this team—we don't win this championship.
"This is just as much my MVP as it is his. We'll share this one for a very long time."
Williams scored 20 points in Sunday's championship-deciding Game 7 and averaged 23.6 points per game in the series. He blew up for 40 points in Game 5, which helped power the Thunder to a 3–2 series lead. He added five rebounds and 3.7 assists per game over the Finals, too, plus two steals in Game 7 as the Thunder forced a whopping 23 turnovers as a unit.
The third-year wing earned his first All-Star appearance this year and averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game over the regular season while connecting on 36.5% of his three-point attempts. Now, the 24-year-old Williams can add NBA champion to his growing résumé.