SI

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Was So Pumped While Checking Out of Thunder's Blowout of Nuggets

SGA was sensational on Sunday afternoon.

Mike Kadlick

The Thunder guard was sensational on Sunday afternoon.
The Thunder guard was sensational on Sunday afternoon. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was sensational for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday afternoon, leading them with 35 points on their way to a 125–93 win over the Denver Nuggets. The 32-point blowout victory sets OKC up for a duel with the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2016.

Given the circumstances, SGA was understandably fired up as he checked out of the game with 7:40 still to go. The 26-year-old could be seen waving to the Thunder faithful as they took to their feet and cheered on the star.

Here's a look:

What a moment for the MVP front-runner.

On top of his 12 for 19, 35-point performance, SGA also corralled three rebounds and dished out four assists on the afternoon. A truly dominant performance.

The 2025 Western Conference Finals between the Thunder and Timberwolves will begin on Tuesday night, with tip-off from Oklahoma City's Paycom Center set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

More NBA Playoffs on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NBA