Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Was So Pumped While Checking Out of Thunder's Blowout of Nuggets
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was sensational for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday afternoon, leading them with 35 points on their way to a 125–93 win over the Denver Nuggets. The 32-point blowout victory sets OKC up for a duel with the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2016.
Given the circumstances, SGA was understandably fired up as he checked out of the game with 7:40 still to go. The 26-year-old could be seen waving to the Thunder faithful as they took to their feet and cheered on the star.
Here's a look:
What a moment for the MVP front-runner.
On top of his 12 for 19, 35-point performance, SGA also corralled three rebounds and dished out four assists on the afternoon. A truly dominant performance.
The 2025 Western Conference Finals between the Thunder and Timberwolves will begin on Tuesday night, with tip-off from Oklahoma City's Paycom Center set for 8:30 p.m. ET.