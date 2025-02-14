SI

Wolves Fans Got a Smile Out of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander With Free Throw Merchant Chant

SGA appreciated a chant from the Minnesota fans.

Stephen Douglas

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of the Thunder’s game against the Timberwolves.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of the Thunder’s game against the Timberwolves. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-101 on Thursday night. Minnesota snapped a two-game losing streak to hand the Thunder their first loss of February.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had had a rough shooting night (6-of-21), but finished with 24 points thanks to 11 made free throws.

Understandably, the Minnesota crowd had plenty to say about SGA's continued trips to the line during the game. Even chanting "free throw merchant" at him while he shot a couple. This actually got a reaction out of SGA who couldn't help but smile.

For all the fuss over the number of free throws he shoots, he doesn't even lead the league in attempts per game. That's Giannis Antetokounmpo. Having said that, SGA does shoot two more free throws per 36 minutes than anyone else in the league, including Giannis.

The important thing is that everyone is having fun and Gilgeous-Alexander clearly is.

