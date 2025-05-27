Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Has Unbothered Reaction to 'Free Throw Merchant' Chants
NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander exploded for 40 points, nearly double the total posted by Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards combined, as the Oklahoma City Thunder emerged from Game 4 with a two-point victory Monday night. That included a 12-for-14 performance for the free throw line, a place where SGA spends a lot of time and has triggered a derisive chant from Timberwolves fans.
Asked after the game about the serenade and narrative that he is a free throw merchant, Gilgeous-Alexander was entirely unbothered.
"In terms of the label, I don't care,” he said. “I never cared … I've shot more free throws in a season than I did this season. I think because we’re on top of everybody’s radar, it’s a little more noticeable and now people care about it.
"I kind of see it as a compliment,” Gilgeous-Alexander added.
All of this makes sense because at the end of the day, he's being vilified for simply doing something of paramount importance to helping his team win basketball games. It's the opposite of his responsibility to ensure that officials aren't giving him the benefit of their whistle when he exaggerates or initiates contact. "Free throw merchant" is actually high praise if you think about it.
The Thunder have a chance to wrap up up the series and secure a spot in the NBA Finals with a win on Wednesday night, which would mean a new fanbase will have a chance to see if they can make the chant have any impact. Good luck with that.