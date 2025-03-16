SI

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Had Selfless Move for Former Teammate Right After Huge Performance

Gilgeous-Alexander passes the ball to Waters III during a 2022 Thunder game.
Gilgeous-Alexander passes the ball to Waters III during a 2022 Thunder game. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In what will surely be another feather in the cap for his MVP case, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander erupted for 48 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 113-107 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. But Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't thinking about his big performance after the win.

Instead, he was thinking about one of his former Thunder teammates, forward Lindy Waters III. Waters, who was traded to the Golden State Warriors on the night of the NBA draft in June of 2024, then dealt another time as a part of the Warriors' Jimmy Butler acquisition in February, has experienced quite a whirlwind in the last several months.

And Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as Thunder teammates Cason Wallace, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams, were thinking of—and immediately approached—Waters after the game.

And that wasn't all.

Gilgeous-Alexander also attempted to get Waters to join the Thunder for one of their now-infamous postgame interviews, calling out for his former teammate to join him as Thunder sideline reporter Nick Gallo approached for the interview.

What a gesture from the Thunder star, who is at the top of his game in more ways than one.

