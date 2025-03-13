Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins Historic NBA Company After Another Big Scoring Night
The Oklahoma City Thunder captured their 54th win of the season on Wednesday night, beating the Boston Celtics 118–112 at TD Garden. On top of that, NBA MVP hopeful Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored at least 20 points for the 60th game in a row.
This milestone puts Gilgeous-Alexander in some pretty elite NBA company. He's just the seventh NBA player in history to score at least 20 points in 60 straight games.
The other players? Kevin Durant (64 games in 2015-16), Kobe Bryant (62 games in 2005-06), Michael Jordan (69 games in 1990-91), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (62 games in 1971-72), Wilt Chamberlain (80 games in 1961-62 and 1963-64) and Oscar Robertson (76 games in 1963-64) are the six other players on the list.
The last time Gilgeous-Alexander didn't score at least 20 points was on Oct. 30 against the San Antonio Spurs when he scored 18 points.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished Wednesday night's game with 34 points, five rebounds and seven assists. His season-high came on Jan. 22 against the Utah Jazz when he scored 54 points. He's had four 50-point games this season.
We'll see if Gilgeous-Alexander is crowned the MVP after the regular season ends.