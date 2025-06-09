Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shouts Out 'Special' Thunder Fans in Classy Postgame Message
The Oklahoma City Thunder lost home court advantage in the NBA Finals with Game 1's remarkable ending but mitigated the damage with a dominant Game 2 showing. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 34 points on Sunday night as the Thunder took down the Indiana Pacers, 123-107 to even the series at one game apiece.
Speaking after the game, Gilgeous-Alexander made sure to give a shoutout to the fans of Oklahoma City, who had the Paycom Center rocking over the opening two games of the Finals. The league MVP said the fans were "special" and explained how they actually helped OKC perform in road environments.
"It feels like throughout the whole playoffs the crowd has found a way to get louder every game," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "I don't know how they do it. It's special to be able to play in front of them.
"It honestly makes the road games a little bit easier because it feels like it's almost not as loud as it's been at home. They're special. The best fans in the world"
The Thunder have lost all of two games at home so far this playoffs. Clearly the fans have done their part in ensuring the West's No. 1 seed had a true home court advantage this postseason.
Unfortunately for those fans it will be a few days before they see their team again, as the series shifts to Indiana for the next two games. Should the Thunder win both, OKC fans will have a chance to see the team close out the Finals in Game 5.
There's a lot of basketball left to be played, however. Game 3 will take place at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.