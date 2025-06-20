Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Simply Summed Up Thunder’s Mindset Heading Into Game 7
The Oklahoma City Thunder entered Game 6 of the NBA Finals with a chance to leave as champions.
Instead, the Indiana Pacers playing one of their most complete games of their entire magical postseason run, dominating the Thunder en route to a 108–91 victory and setting us up for a winner-takes-all Game 7 on Sunday.
The Pacers took a 22-point lead into halftime and extended it to 30 points by the end of the third quarter. By that point, the Thunder had emptied their bench and basically waved the white flag.
It was around this time that a mic’d up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander told his teammates what the entire world was now thinking.
"One game for all the marbles,” he said. "One game for all the marbles.”
That’s where we stand folks. One game, two teams, 48 minutes, one champion. Sunday can’t come soon enough.