Shams Charania on Breaking Luka Doncic–Anthony Davis Trade: ‘Adrenaline Rush in the Craziest Way’
1. At 12:12 a.m. ET on Sunday morning (or what normal people call Saturday night), Shams Charania stopped not just the NBA world, but the entire sports world, in its tracks by breaking the news that the Dallas Mavericks were trading Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.
Those of us in sports media love to throw around a lot of hyperbolic words when a trade happens: “Blockbuster trade.” “Mega trade.” “Monster trade.”
This deal was another level.
So, while everyone was focused on figuring out what the hell the Mavericks were thinking, all I could think about it was what it was like for Charania to hit send on that tweet. So I asked him.
In a brief conversation on Sunday, Charania shared some details on what his Saturday night was like.
SI: Can you describe the feeling when you hit send on that tweet?
Charania: Adrenaline rush in the craziest way. Me myself, in a lot of ways, I’m a fan. I’m a fan of the game. I’m a fan of the NBA first. I was probably just as floored as all the audience was and everyone around the league was when I got wind of it about five minutes before I hit send.
I got wind that it was done and then you go into your mode of “Is this real? Is this really happening?” You try to confirm with a few more people and even then, I was still in a state of shock, but the job is to report the news and you do it accurately. Once I got three, four, five confirmations, I obviously ran with it. But the time from when I heard it to when I tweeted it, it was five minutes and that five minutes was used to triple, quadruple, quintuple verify it.
SI: Is that five-minute window all adrenaline or are there any nerves involved?
Charania: There’s every emotion you can think of. There’s anxiety, there’s nervousness, there’s being scared, there’s being floored, stunned.
I had gotten wind a few days prior that these two teams might be talking, but you never think it’s around Luka Dončić and Anthony Davis.
In today’s world and society and sports, everything is rumored, everything ideated by everyone. So, for this to happen, really bang-bang the way it did, obviously Rob Pelinka and Nico Harrison did an amazing job keeping this tight lipped.
SI: Did you check your Twitter mentions after you sent that tweet or were you busy doing other stuff?
Charania: After I hit send, I don’t know what was going on with my phone. I had an overload of calls, I was getting an overload of text messages. I try to read all my messages. I try to have zero unread messages. I think at one point, it was close to 300 unread and a bunch of calls. I couldn’t get back to everyone. Obviously, I never had that happen before. Everyone was trying to figure out if this was real. Did you get hacked?
I got back to a few people that I was able to answer. Breaking the trade is one thing, but the follow up is the details: The what. The why. The how. That’s what my attention turned to. It’s not about verifying if my Twitter got hacked. Once you break it, then you get the terms, and you go from there.
SI: I’m sure you heard from executives, but did players text you asking if the trade was real or asking for details?
Charania: I heard from every audience base on the NBA level.
SI: What time did you finally get to sleep that night?
Charania: 5:45 a.m. CT and then got up a 6:15 because I had a 7 a.m. SportsCenter hit and 8 a.m. SportsCenter and 10 a.m. SportsCenter.
