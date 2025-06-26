Shams Charania Reveals Miami Heat's Next Big Name Target
The Miami Heat are expected to be active this offseason and we may now know who their next big target will be.
After missing out in their pursuit of Kevin Durant, the Heat are expected to attempt a big swing in free agency.
During the 2025 NBA draft, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania revealed Miami is expected to pursue Golden State Warriors restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. According to Charania, the Warriors are willing to bring Kuminga back but are also keeping an open mind for potential sign-and-trade scenarios.
Kuminga was the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA draft but hasn't had a true breakout season for the Warriors. He only started 10 games during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 24.3 minutes per game.
The 22-year-old has a ton of potential and may need a change of scenery where he can be featured more heavily. The Heat seem to think they can offer that.
Kuminga should be highly-coveted on the market this offseason given his youth and upside. Miami will have competition for his services.