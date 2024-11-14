Shams Charania Says Lakers' LeBron James Could Retire Next Season With One Caveat
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is nearing the finish line of one of North American sports' truly legendary careers. It's unlikely fans will see many more nights like Wednesday, when James gave the Memphis Grizzlies 35 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists in a 128–123 win.
On Thursday, discussing James's continued greatness at age 39, ESPN's Shams Charania offered a potential timeline for the end of the future Hall of Famer's time in basketball.
"My sense is next season could potentially be his last season in the NBA," Charania told analyst Stephen A. Smith on First Take. "Maybe Bryce James keeps him around an extra year or two. But I do think next season, All-Star game in (Los Angeles), there might be some good momentum there for that."
LeBron, in firm control of his eternal war with Father Time, is averaging 24.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.4 points per game in his 22nd season in the league. His Lakers are 7-4, good enough to sit in sixth place in the Western Conference.
Numbers like those—along with Bryce, a senior in high school, being two years away from potentially playing in the NBA—make the King's exit seem far away. However, it appears closer than you think, and basketball fans must adjust accordingly.