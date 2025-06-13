Shams Charania Names Three Teams Who Could Trade for Kevin Durant in Next ‘Few Days'
Kevin Durant could be on his way to a new team very soon according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The ESPN insider appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday and revealed that the Suns were having legitimate negotiations with multiple teams.
According to Charania, six-to-eight teams have contacted the Suns about Durant, but three of those teams sound like they've engaged in more serious discussions over the last couple days and Charania thinks that something could happen in the next few days.
"You said a week, I think it could be even sooner than that," Charania told McAfee. "I think there's some motivation with some teams, potentially even sooner than seven days. You know, maybe the next few days we could get some Kevin Durant trade action. There is some serious traction on conversations, on trade scenarios with the Suns. They've had about six to eight teams reach out. There's been interest. There's been some offers. There's been some negotiations, but really in the last 24-48 hours I'm told the focus of the Suns conversation has been on a few of the teams and here they are: the Houston Rockets, the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves."
Just two days ago Charania named five teams who were considered front-runners to land Durant. The Rockets, Heat and Timberwolves made that list along with the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. Time will tell if those names being left off the latest list is an attempt to push either of those franchises to do something.