Shaq, Charles Barkley Send Heartfelt Condolences to Ernie Johnson Over Family Loss
Filling in for regular host Ernie Johnson on Inside the NBA Thursday, TNT's Adam Lefkoe delivered some somber news. Johnson's sister Christine died Wednesday of cancer at the age of 72.
Saddened by that news, Hall of Fame forward Charles Barkley and center Shaquille O'Neal—Johnson's fellow Inside the NBA panelist—stepped forward to offer condolences to the broadcasting icon.
"I feel saddest for Ernie, (his wife) Cheryl, and his entire family," Barkley said. "I felt the same way when Kenny's mom passed away, I felt the same way when Shaq's sister passed away. ... Ernie's the leader of our family and our family leader is going through pain. Man, we love you, we miss you, and you stay at home and take care of your family."
Throughout its run, Inside the NBA has garnered acclaim for its empathetic touch toward human issues—and Thursday was no exception.
"We definitely feel his pain. I definitely feel his pain," O'Neal said. "We're brothers. We feel the hurt. When I got the text, it made me shed a tear... we're definitely hurting for you, Ernie. We love you. Take your time coming back."