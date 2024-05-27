Shaq Roasted Charles Barkley With Hilarious One-Liner About Exercise
Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and the rest of TNT's Inside the NBA crew continues to be the best studio show in all of sports, and that continued Sunday night while they were on the road in Dallas for the Mavericks' 116-107 win over the Timberwolves that gave Luka Dončić and Co. a commanding 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.
What makes this crew so special is that they're not afraid to make fun of each other and have a good laugh. That happened again in the pregame show when Shaq got off a hilarious one-liner about Barkley and his pregame walk on a steamy day in Dallas.
This was pretty great:
It's going to be a real bummer if TNT loses its NBA rights and this show goes away.
Fans agreed:
Game 4 is Tuesday night in Dallas.
