Shaq Gives His Opinion on Best Fit for Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler's future is still up in the air before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline. Multiple teams have emerged as potential landing spots for the Miami Heat star, but nothing has come to fruition yet.
Many NBA fans and analysts have opinions about where Butler should go, including NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, who argued that the Golden State Warriors should pick him up.
"I would like to see him go to Golden State," O'Neal said on The Big Podcast with Shaq. "I like him at Golden State, because when he was at Miami, he used to drive me crazy—he’d get all the way to the lane and kick it out for a three. I’m like, ‘Bro, lay the goddamn ball up!’ That would work in Golden State because of the system they play.”
The Warriors previously showed interest in Butler, but they have shifted their focus to other players, such as Brooklyn Nets' Cameron Johnson and Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic, according to a recent report from The Athletic's Sam Amick, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II.
Lately, Butler seems most interested in joining the Phoenix Suns, who would have a tricky time of trading for him, though it's not impossible.
There's still time left before the trade deadline for something to work out, but it's unclear where Butler will end up.