Shaq Picks Unlikely Pistons Player to Lead Playoff Upset of New York Knicks
With just a few days remaining in the NBA regular season the Eastern Conference playoff picture is fairly clear, and it looks like the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons will meet in the 3-6 matchup in the first round.
On Tuesday night's TNT pregame show, Shaquille O'Neal said that he didn't think the Knicks are good enough to advance to the second round. Host Adam Lefkoe then asked for some clarification saying, "So you would have them losing to Detroit?"
Shaq responded confidently.
"Yeah," said O'Neal. "Oh yeah. Hell yeah. Cade? Hell yeah. Isaiah Stewart? Oh yes."
There are plenty of good reasons to pick the Pistons to beat the Knicks in the first round. Detroit is 2-1 against New York this season. The Pistons have been one of the league's best teams over the last few months.
For most people, Stewart, the Pistons' enforcer who had 15 points and 11 rebounds total in those three Knicks-Pistons games this season, wouldn't be one of those reasons. But at least he named one of the Detroit Pistons.
It was just a month ago Shaq didn’t know who their coach was and when he was confronted with this information he admitted he didn't ever watch the Pistons. Now he's picking them to advance in the postseason. Talk about a turnaround in Detroit.