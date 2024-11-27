SI

Shaq’s Funny Line About Ozempic Had ‘Inside the NBA’ Crew Cracking Up

Kristen Wong

The Inside the NBA crew keeps on living up to its reputation as one of the most unserious—and wildly entertaining—sports broadcasts on television right now. On Tuesday night’s show, Shaq couldn’t resist taking a light-hearted jab at crew member Charles Barkley over the topic of weight loss, out of all things.

It all started when Jalen Rose asked Shaq a question about milk: “You told (Alonzo Mourning) you’re not drinking milk?”

“Low-fat milk,” Shaq clarified.

“You already got the fat cut,” Barkley chimed in, slipping in a funny quip.

“Ozempic still looking for your a--,” Shaq said to Barkley. “Ozempic, I’m snitching, he’s right here. Ozempic FBI, he’s right here.”

Nothing like a snarky Ozempic joke to cleanse the palate before a full slate of NBA games. 

Barkley revealed earlier this year that he was using Mounjaro, a drug competitor of Ozempic, while also maintaining a healthy lifestyle during his weight loss journey. With the Inside the NBA crew moving from TNT to ESPN beginning in the 2025-26 season, we can expect the big guy jokes to keep on rolling. 

