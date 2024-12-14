Shaq and Stephen A. Smith Had the Most Painful Three-Point Contest You Will Ever See
The NBA Cup semifinals take place in Las Vegas on Saturday, and the Inside the NBA crew was never going to miss the chance at a field trip.
Before the games tipped off, Ernie, Shaq, Kenny and Charles were joined by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith for a bit of fun, with SAS and Kenny taking part in a free throw shooting competition in front of a gathered crowd of hundreds of fans.
In a somewhat shocking turn of events, Stephen A. took down Kenny, but somehow, the duo combining to make just four of 10 attempts from the line was not the worst shooting display of the day.
Just after Stephen A. bested Kenny, Shaq joined the fray, challenging SAS to take him on from beyond the three-point line. You can probably guess where things went from there.
Shaq and Smith traded air ball after air ball, earning groans and jeers from the fans watching both in person and at home. The shots got so bad that Kenny Smith offered up a donation of $10,000 for charity if anyone could even hit rim. They didn’t.
Eventually, Stephen A. Smith was able to drain a shot, bringing an end to the televised nightmare. We could all go home.
Inside the NBA remains the premiere sports panel show on television, and its antics like this that set them apart from the rest of the pack. Thankfully, the crew is sticking around for a bit longer.