SI

Shaquille O'Neal Questions Timing of Nuggets' Decision to Fire Michael Malone

Karl Rasmussen

Shaquille O'Neal discusses Denver Nuggets decision to fire Michael Malone
Shaquille O'Neal discusses Denver Nuggets decision to fire Michael Malone / Screenshot via NBA on TNT
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets fired head coach Michael Malone on Tuesday, despite there being just three games left in the regular season.

It was a move that caught the NBA world by surprise, as fans were certainly not expecting a late-season coaching change from the No. 4 team in the Western Conference.

Among those to voice some criticism of the decision was Shaquille O'Neal, who spoke alongside Candace Parker, Vince Carter and Adam Lefkoe on TNT on Tuesday evening. O'Neal made clear he didn't agree with the organization's decision to fire Malone just before the playoffs, indicating that the timing of the move was his biggest concern.

"I would have liked it to be done a little more professional," said O'Neal. "The winningest coach in Denver, won a championship [in 2023]. They still fall in the formula of possibly winning another championship. Despite what's going on, you want to have some kind of home-court advantage. Right now, they have that. And for all you idiots out there that think you have to have a smooth season to win a championship, that's false.

"I would've like to see him, if it didn't work after the year, say, 'Coach Malone, thank you for what you've done.' To let him go now, a week or two before the playoffs...”

Malone had been with the Nuggets since the 2015-16 season. He's the winningest coach in franchise history with 471 wins, and owns a winning percentage of .590 throughout his 10 seasons in Denver.

The team has lost seven of its last 10 games, including four straight, prompting the unexpected organizational shakeup just before the postseason. If it were up to O'Neal, he indicated he'd have let Malone coach through the playoffs before making any decision on his future.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NBA