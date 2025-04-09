Shaquille O'Neal Questions Timing of Nuggets' Decision to Fire Michael Malone
The Denver Nuggets fired head coach Michael Malone on Tuesday, despite there being just three games left in the regular season.
It was a move that caught the NBA world by surprise, as fans were certainly not expecting a late-season coaching change from the No. 4 team in the Western Conference.
Among those to voice some criticism of the decision was Shaquille O'Neal, who spoke alongside Candace Parker, Vince Carter and Adam Lefkoe on TNT on Tuesday evening. O'Neal made clear he didn't agree with the organization's decision to fire Malone just before the playoffs, indicating that the timing of the move was his biggest concern.
"I would have liked it to be done a little more professional," said O'Neal. "The winningest coach in Denver, won a championship [in 2023]. They still fall in the formula of possibly winning another championship. Despite what's going on, you want to have some kind of home-court advantage. Right now, they have that. And for all you idiots out there that think you have to have a smooth season to win a championship, that's false.
"I would've like to see him, if it didn't work after the year, say, 'Coach Malone, thank you for what you've done.' To let him go now, a week or two before the playoffs...”
Malone had been with the Nuggets since the 2015-16 season. He's the winningest coach in franchise history with 471 wins, and owns a winning percentage of .590 throughout his 10 seasons in Denver.
The team has lost seven of its last 10 games, including four straight, prompting the unexpected organizational shakeup just before the postseason. If it were up to O'Neal, he indicated he'd have let Malone coach through the playoffs before making any decision on his future.