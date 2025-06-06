Shaquille O'Neal Crashed ESPN's NBA Pregame Show As He Prepares for 'Inside the NBA' Move
Shaquille O'Neal decided to move on over to ESPN a bit early.
O'Neal and his partners at Inside the NBA are moving to the four-letter network next season, but he got a jump on things by showing up on set before Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Shaq crashed the set of NBA Countdown and joked around with the panelists before the game tipped off.
Video is below.
Just a few future teammates having fun.
Stephen A. Smith, Malika Andrews, Kendrick Perkins and Bob Myers all seemed to be enjoying the walk-on appearance.
O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and their crew will move to ESPN to start the 2025-26 NBA season after airing on TNT since 1989. The 19-time Sports Emmy-winning show's move to ESPN is highly-anticipated.
We can likely expect far more appearances from O'Neal on other ESPN shows in the future.